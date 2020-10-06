QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Hits $0.0171 on Top Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $365,680.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.09 or 0.04809193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032688 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

