R.E.A. (LON:RE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.02

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and traded as high as $59.25. R.E.A. shares last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 18,858 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other R.E.A. news, insider Richard M. Robinow bought 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £12,266.88 ($16,028.85).

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2017, its planted area comprised approximately 44,094 hectares. In addition, the company is involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

