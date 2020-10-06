Rapids Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $848,194.77 and $4,353.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

