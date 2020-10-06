Rate3 Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $412,223.73 and approximately $176,139.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, DEx.top, Bibox and HADAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.52 or 0.04790620 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057127 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032698 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, ABCC, FCoin, Coinrail, DEx.top, DDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

