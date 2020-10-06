Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Shore Capital boosted their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,485 ($19.40) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($33.91) price target (up from GBX 2,425 ($31.69)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, July 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,730 ($22.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,554 ($20.31) on Tuesday. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,671.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,521.42. The stock has a market cap of $888.47 million and a PE ratio of 26.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 119.86%.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

