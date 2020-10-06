Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $388,278.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 303.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 169.6% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $388,278.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00261223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00085915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.01534373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00163130 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,171,430,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

