Raymond R. Quirk Sells 50,000 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $1,683,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,250. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,508,000 after purchasing an additional 865,961 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,072,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,360 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $366,608,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,866,000 after purchasing an additional 169,237 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after buying an additional 1,036,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

