Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lifted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375,896. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

