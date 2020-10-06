RChain Market Cap Tops $9.77 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One RChain token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, OOOBTC, Kucoin and ChaoEX. RChain has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $304,703.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RChain has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RChain Token Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BitMart, OOOBTC, IDEX, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Bitinka and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

