Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Facebook (FB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) recently:

9/29/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Facebook was given a new $310.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Facebook is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2020 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/1/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

8/25/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $242.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/24/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $275.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/24/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

8/10/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $264.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $753.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.89. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Get Facebook Inc alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total transaction of $109,886.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,582 shares in the company, valued at $666,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.