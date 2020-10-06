Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Auris Medical (EARS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Auris Medical (NASDAQ: EARS):

10/2/2020 – Auris Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

9/30/2020 – Auris Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

9/25/2020 – Auris Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

9/24/2020 – Auris Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Shares of EARS stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.22. Auris Medical Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.14% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

