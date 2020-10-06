Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2020 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/30/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/30/2020 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

9/29/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $51.50 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at BofA Securities from $51.50 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/5/2020 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/2/2020 – Sunrun had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $57.00.

8/14/2020 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/12/2020 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

8/11/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $32.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Sunrun had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

Sunrun stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,854.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,235,640 shares in the company, valued at $99,334,148. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,969,346 shares of company stock valued at $212,936,977. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

