Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hilton Hotels (HLT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hilton Hotels (NYSE: HLT):

10/1/2020 – Hilton Hotels was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/30/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $75.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Hilton Hotels was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

8/7/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 744.17, a P/E/G ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 351.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

