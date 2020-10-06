Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) recently:

10/2/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $16.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $16.00.

9/8/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MRNS opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 946.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

