Red Electrica Corporacion (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Red Electrica Corporacion (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) rose 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48.

Red Electrica Corporacion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBLBY)

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Electrica Corporacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Electrica Corporacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.