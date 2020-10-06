Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX) shot up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 246,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 301,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.08.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel ore deposits. The company primarily owns a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project comprising 34 unpatented and mining claims and 163 patented and leased mining claims totaling 5,582 contiguous hectares, which is situated in northern Ontario next to the municipality of Wawa.

