Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Regenxbio worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 55.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Regenxbio stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.91. Regenxbio Inc has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Regenxbio from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.