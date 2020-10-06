Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.09. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.15. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

