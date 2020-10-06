Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 6th (ADYEY, ADYYF, AMP, AON, CELTF, HAE, HRNNF, HZNP, IFXA, KBH)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 6th:

CSFB began coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at CSFB.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $139.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in two of the trailing four quarters. Significant outflows in the company's Asset Management segment remain a major concern and might hurt revenues to an extent in the quarters ahead. Moreover, persistently increasing expenses, mainly because of technology upgrades, are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent. Nevertheless, the company remains well-positioned for growth, given its solid assets under management (AUM) balance, diversified investment portfolio and business restructuring efforts (sale of the Home & Auto division and launch of the federal savings bank). However, the company's operations are majorly dependent on the volatile nature of the equity markets, which makes us apprehensive.”

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $217.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aon’s top-line has been growing over the past few years on the back of buyouts and collaborations. Its position in the evolving commercial insurance market for small and medium-sized businesses also impresses. It has been divesting its non-core operations to streamline business and focus on more profitable operations, thereby generating higher ROE. It has also taken up restructuring initiative to reduce workforce and rationalize technology. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, the company initiated non-compensation costs reduction starting March, given the COVID-19-led uncertainty. However, its lack of financial flexibility bothers. Its geographically diversified operations expose it to forex fluctuations. The company deferred its share buyback plan and halted M&A activities owing to the ongoing pandemic.”

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $98.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Haemonetics’ sluggish Plasma and Hospital businesses in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the pandemic-led business disruptions are concerning. Contraction of both margins is worrying. The company’s inability to provide guidance for fiscal 2021 raises apprehensions. Over the past six months, Haemonetics has underperformed its industry. On a positive note, the company’s Blood Center business was robust along with uptick in Hemostasis Management product line. Gross productivity savings from the Operational Excellence Program and cost-containment actions partially offset the contraction of gross margin, raising optimism. The acquisition of enicor GmbH (on Apr 1) augments the Haemonetics’ portfolio of hemostasis analyzers within the Hospital business unit. Haemonetics’ first quarter results were better-than-expected.”

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Horizon earnings were down year over year while revenues were up for the second quarter of 2020. The sales increased owing to the strong launch of Tepezza, despite a challenging COVID-19 environment. The company increased both Tepezza and full-year net sales guidancefor 2020. The label expansion of the drug will further boost the company’s sales. Horizon expects continued strong growth for Krystexxa and Tepezza going forward in 2020. The company’s efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive. The company also improved its capital structure during the quarter. The company completed the extinguishment of all $400 million of its 2.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2022. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. However, the company faces intense competition, which is a concern.”

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KB Home reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. The top and bottom lines topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6% and 66%, respectively. Earnings grew 13.7% on a year-over-year basis, given solid housing gross margin. Net orders and quarter-end backlog recorded 27% and 8% year-over-year growth, respectively. It has been witnessing stellar demand on the back of resilient housing market given lower mortgage rates. Its net orders for the first three weeks of September were up 32% year over year. The company projects the midpoint of its fiscal 2020 housing revenue guidance to be up more than $200 million from the previous guided range. However, its ending community count is likely to remain relatively flat sequentially for the next two quarters. Rising labor and lumber costs raise concern.”

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS). They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CSFB. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Palomar Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past year. It is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, renewals of existing policies bode well. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio (short tail in nature) as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to continue to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. Higher return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Based on operational excellence, it has affirmed adjusted net income between $50.5 million and $53 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 33% to 40%. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs can strain margin expansion.”

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from consistent strategic partnerships and digital initiatives. Also, its collaboration with iFit bodes well. Markedly, the company is witnessing solid traffic in its digital platform from both existing and non-existing members, particularly for iFit content. Although the company has implemented enhanced sanitation measures and social distancing protocols upon reopening, traffic has been declining consistently owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Also, memberships have declined due to the same. Owing to the uncertainty and significant business impacts caused by COVID-19, the company has also withdrawn its previously issued guidance for 2020. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days.”

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefiting from the three-pillar value creation strategy, strengthening housing market and strong Renewable Energy & Conservation business. Also, improvement in Residential Products, product and service mix, better price material cost management and operational excellence added to the bliss. The company has impressed investors with better-than-expected results in the past several quarters. Its earnings surpassed analysts’ expectations in 10 of the trailing 13 quarters. Net sales also topped the same in seven of the last 11 quarters. That said, softness in the Industrial business and higher acquisition-related cost have been hurting its performance to some extent.”

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE). They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

CSFB started coverage on shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

