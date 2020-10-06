Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 53.47 ($0.70). Approximately 195,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 221,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.11 ($0.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $727.71 million and a PE ratio of -8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.37.

Resolute Mining Company Profile (LON:RSG)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

