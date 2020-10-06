Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Gap Up to $54.55

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.55, but opened at $58.00. Restaurant Group shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 1,149,949 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Restaurant Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 93.82 ($1.23).

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.59. The stock has a market cap of $259.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.65.

Restaurant Group Company Profile (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

