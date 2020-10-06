Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Retail Properties of America worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

