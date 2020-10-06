Revain Market Cap Reaches $121.26 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Revain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $121.26 million and approximately $367,552.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BitForex, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00261158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00085798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.01542675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00162838 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, OKEx, Kucoin, BitFlip, Mercatox, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kuna and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

