Reviewing Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) and The Goldfield (NASDAQ:GV)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) and The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Preformed Line Products and The Goldfield’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preformed Line Products $444.86 million 0.55 $23.30 million N/A N/A The Goldfield $180.65 million 0.61 $6.73 million N/A N/A

Preformed Line Products has higher revenue and earnings than The Goldfield.

Volatility and Risk

Preformed Line Products has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldfield has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Preformed Line Products and The Goldfield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preformed Line Products 0 0 0 0 N/A The Goldfield 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Preformed Line Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of The Goldfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Preformed Line Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of The Goldfield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Preformed Line Products and The Goldfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preformed Line Products 6.12% 10.63% 6.50% The Goldfield 4.45% 12.08% 5.73%

Summary

Preformed Line Products beats The Goldfield on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. It also provides protective closures, including splice cases to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and plastic products comprising guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, and pedestal markers to identify power conductors, communication cables, and guy wires. In addition, the company offers data communication cabinets, hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, resale products, underground connectors, solar hardware systems, and urethane products for use by energy, renewable energy, communications, cable, and special industries for various applications; and solar hardware systems and mounting hardware for various solar power applications, as well as fiber optic and copper splice closures. It serves public and private energy utilities and communication companies, cable operators, governmental agencies, contractors and subcontractors, distributors, and value-added resellers in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, as well as through manufacturing representatives. Preformed Line Products Company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About The Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services. In addition, the company is involved in the acquisition, development, management, and disposition of detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums in Brevard County, Florida. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

