Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $373.26

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $373.26 and traded as low as $341.00. Ricardo shares last traded at $345.00, with a volume of 24,411 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Ricardo from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 340.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 373.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $184.25 million and a PE ratio of -28.28.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 21.30 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 30.30 ($0.40) by GBX (9) (($0.12)). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ricardo plc will post 5998.9537689 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

