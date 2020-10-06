RigoBlock Reaches Market Capitalization of $414,128.13 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One RigoBlock token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00009804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $414,128.13 and $38.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00261582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00085848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.45 or 0.01533966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00161300 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,206 tokens. RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock. The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com.

RigoBlock Token Trading

RigoBlock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RigoBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

