Rocket Pool (RPL) Tops One Day Volume of $901,169.00

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for $2.56 or 0.00023845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $26.28 million and $901,169.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.96 or 0.04830456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032404 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.