Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.95. Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 120,562,225 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $7.28 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.05.

Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds seven exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interest in Copperhead project located in the East Tasmanide Porphyry Tract; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

