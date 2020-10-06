Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.20. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 16,004,983 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKH shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Rockhopper Exploration from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

