Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $96.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $93.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:CBOE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. 14,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,442. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $127.93.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $296.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.38 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.