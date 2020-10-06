Rosenblatt Securities Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $483.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $505.00 to $483.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.88.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $497.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.70. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $561.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,531,284.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

