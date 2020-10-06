Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 742,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 302.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 916,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 688,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

