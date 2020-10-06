Roth Capital Trims Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Target Price to $1.22

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $3.00 to $1.22 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 308,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $154.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

