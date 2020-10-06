Rotten Price Up 166.9% Over Last 7 Days (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Rotten has a market cap of $3.26 million and $1.08 million worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 166.9% against the dollar. One Rotten token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.61 or 0.04789607 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032533 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 24,279,610 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#.

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

