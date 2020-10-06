Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) Trading 45.5% Higher

Routemaster Capital Inc (CVE:RM)’s stock price traded up 45.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 218,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 59,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06.

Routemaster Capital Company Profile (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016. Routemaster Capital Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

