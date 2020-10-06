Royal Road Minerals Limited (RYR.V) (CVE:RYR) Trading 9.7% Higher

Royal Road Minerals Limited (RYR.V) (CVE:RYR)’s share price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 231,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 166,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 million and a PE ratio of -11.48.

Royal Road Minerals Limited (RYR.V) Company Profile (CVE:RYR)

Royal Road Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Los Andes project located in Boaco department of Nicaragua; and the Piedra Iman property located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Road Minerals Limited (RYR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Road Minerals Limited (RYR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.