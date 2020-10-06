Royce Micro Capital Trust (NYSE:RMT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.90

Shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and traded as high as $8.06. Royce Micro Capital Trust shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 161,946 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,366,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $707,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,366,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,442.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 475,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 62.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 215,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 82,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 65,309 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

