RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 116,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 213,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,177 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF accounts for about 88.7% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF were worth $34,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

