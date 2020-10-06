RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.18. RTG Mining shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 million and a PE ratio of -8.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

In other RTG Mining news, insider Richard Charles Hains purchased 16,760,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$901,717.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,990,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,990,091.59.

About RTG Mining (TSE:RTG)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

