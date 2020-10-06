Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Rugby Mining Ltd (CVE:RUG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Rugby Mining shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 17,499 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $9.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG)

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia, Colombia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Cobrasco Porphyry Copper project, which covers an area of 3,000 hectares located to the southwest of Medellin in the Choco Region, Colombia.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Rugby Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rugby Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.