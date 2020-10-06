Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Gap Down to $793.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $793.00, but opened at $770.00. Safestore shares last traded at $796.00, with a volume of 50,420 shares trading hands.
SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 782.50 ($10.22).
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 781.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 721.90.
Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
