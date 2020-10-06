Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Gap Down to $793.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $793.00, but opened at $770.00. Safestore shares last traded at $796.00, with a volume of 50,420 shares trading hands.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 782.50 ($10.22).

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 781.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 721.90.

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

