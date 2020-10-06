Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Gap Up to $28.70

Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $29.90. Safestyle UK shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 140,845 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a report on Friday, July 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74.

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (5) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Safestyle UK PLC will post 1289.9999429 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Neale acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,866.85).

About Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

