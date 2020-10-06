Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CSFB

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) was upgraded by research analysts at CSFB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SPHDF stock remained flat at $$6.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. It is developing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage, or age.

