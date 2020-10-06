Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.75. Sappi shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 10,550 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sappi Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

