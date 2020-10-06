ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) & InfoNow (NASDAQ:INOW) Head-To-Head Survey

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) and InfoNow (OTCMKTS:INOW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ScanSource and InfoNow’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanSource $3.05 billion 0.17 -$192.65 million $2.05 10.20 InfoNow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InfoNow has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ScanSource.

Volatility & Risk

ScanSource has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfoNow has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ScanSource and InfoNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanSource -5.50% 6.11% 2.54% InfoNow N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ScanSource and InfoNow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanSource 0 0 1 0 3.00 InfoNow 0 0 0 0 N/A

ScanSource presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Given ScanSource’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ScanSource is more favorable than InfoNow.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of ScanSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of ScanSource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of InfoNow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ScanSource beats InfoNow on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services). The WW Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, and wireless and networking infrastructure products; and video conferencing, cloud, POS portal, and other services. The WW Communications & Services segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets comprising education, healthcare, and government. It also provides professional, contact center, and infrastructure services; and distributes communications technologies, digital networks, and cyber security products. The company also offers pre-sale business tools and value-added services that include market and technology solution, education and training, product configuration tool, technical support, logistics, and channel financial services. ScanSource, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

InfoNow Company Profile

InfoNow Corporation provides on-demand software as a service based channel management solutions to Fortune 1000 companies. It offers Channelinsight Channel Sales Management, which helps in the automated collection, matching, standardization, and enrichment of channel data. The Channelinsight Channel Sales Management includes Channelinsight Partner Network, which provides partner coverage through access to distributors, resellers, and retailers reporting detailed point-of-sale (POS) and inventory data; Channelinsight Directory, which provides the view of high-tech resellers and end customers worldwide; and Channelinsight Operations Manager, which helps in validating, tracking, organizing, and segmenting partner POS and inventory data by user-specified attributes. The company also offers Channel Sales Management Application Suite that comprises Channelinsight Analytics, which provides business users and analysts with near real-time visibility into channel performance; Channelinsight for Salesforce, which helps in managing channel sales; Channelinsight Inventory Manager, which helps in optimizing channel inventory; Channelinsight Discount Manager, which helps in eliminating over discounting; and Channelinsight Incentive Manager, which helps in maximizing incentive programs performance. In addition, it offers Channelinsight Express, which provides access to real-time point-of-sale data for the mid-market; and DataConnect, a tool that automatically extracts, processes, formats, and sends sales data for a specific manufacturer to manufacturer's data collection portal. Further, the company provides services, such as best practices assessment, customer master cleanup, channel custom data exports and imports, master data integration support, and analytics consulting services. It serves high-tech distribution, financial services, consumer electronics, semiconductor, and industrial sectors. InfoNow Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

