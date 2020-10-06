Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,462 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Scholastic worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Scholastic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $751.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

SCHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

