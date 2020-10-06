Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schrodinger worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,423,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,470,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,413,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

In related news, major shareholder & Melinda Gates Foundatio Bill sold 1,836,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $117,966,288.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,864,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,951,261.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Friesner sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $31,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,450 shares in the company, valued at $37,562,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,014 shares of company stock worth $228,840,031 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. ValuEngine lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrodinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of Schrodinger stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Schrodinger Inc has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.