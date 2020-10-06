Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1,178.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 124,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000.

SCHZ remained flat at $$55.82 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,558. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81.

