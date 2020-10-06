Scotiabank Raises Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to $16.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stelco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 1,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. Stelco has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, and pipe and tube industries.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.