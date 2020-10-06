SCRIV NETWORK Market Capitalization Tops $15,693.31 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $15,693.31 and $68.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.